Temple Baptist Christian School Volleyball Sweeps Pair of Matches in Cleveland

The Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball team traveled to Cleveland on Tuesday for a tri-match.  The Lady Eagles squared off against Shenandoah Baptist and Fairview Christian Academy of Athens.  The Lady Eagles ended up with a pair of wins on the day in a pair of best of 3 matches.

Against the host Shenandoah Lady Lions, Temple dropped the first set 22 to 25 before rallying to grab the next 2 sets 25-11 and 15-9.   The Lady Eagles grabbed a 2 set win over the Lady Falcons of Fairview.  Temple won by set scores of 25-14 and 25-21.

Temple’s season will conclude this weekend with another tournament in Louisville, KY hosted by Landmark Christian Academy.   That tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday.