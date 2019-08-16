Temple Baptist Christian School Volleyball Opens Season with Road Win on Thursday

The Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball team opened their season on the road on Thursday at Tunnel Hill, Georgia. The Lady Eagles traveled to take on Dogwood Christian in a varsity/JV doubleheader. Both Temple teams brought home wins to open the 2019 campaign.
The varsity Lady Eagles had little trouble dispatching the Lady Bulldogs as they won in straight sets. The JV Eagles needed 3 sets to capture the 2 to 1 win.
The varsity Eagles were dominant in the win in Georgia as they won by set scores of 25-2, 25-6 and 25-7. The JV Lady Eagles battled to a win by set scores of 25-22, 20-25 and 15-8.
The Lady Eagles will host their home opener on Tuesday when they welcome Shenandoah Baptist Academy of Cleveland to the E.C. Bailey Gym. First serve is set for 4:30 PM