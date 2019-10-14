Temple Baptist Christian School Volleyball Closes Regular Season with Doubleheader Split

The Temple volleyball team traveled to Madison, Alabama on Monday night to take on Madison Baptist Academy and Franklin Road Christian of Murfreesboro in a tri-match. Coming off a 2nd place finish in a tournament in Lexington, KY on Friday and Saturday, the Lady Eagles were taking on more strong competition. Temple managed a split on the night.
Temple opened the night with a 2 set loss to Franklin Road. The Lady Eagles lost by set scores of 23-25 and 25 to 18. In the first set, Temple raced out to a 7 to 1 lead only to see Franklin Road tie the game. In the 2nd set, Franklin Road used 4 service aces to build a lead of 17 to 5 as they grabbed the straight set win.
The Lady Eagles bounced back in the nightcap to grab a straight set win over the host Madison Baptist team. Temple got 8 service aces to grab the win by set scores of 25-18 and 25-18. Trailing 7 to 5 in the 1st set, Temple rallied for 8 straight points to take a lead they would not relinquish. Trailing 11 to 7 in the 2nd set, the Lady Eagles rolled off 11 straight points to seize control.
The doubleheader ends the regular season for Temple. The Lady Eagles have accepted an invitation to compete in a post season tournament in December to be held in Lexington, KY.