Temple Baptist Christian School to Host Weekend Tournament

The Lady Eagles of Temple Baptist Christian School will host their annual Lady Eagle Invitational Volleyball Classic on Thursday and Friday. Featuring 8 varsity volleyball teams and 4 JV volleyball teams from Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia, the E.C. Bailey Gym will be the site of a day of pool play competition on Thursday and 2 double elimination tournament brackets on Friday.
The Lady Eagles will look to defend their varsity titles from 2017 and 2018. The JV team will play pool play games at 10:40 AM and 2:10 PM on Thursday. The varsity Lady Eagles will play games at 11:50 AM, 3:20 PM and 6:50 PM on Thursday as well. The single elimination bracket play begins at 8:30 AM on Friday morning with the championship scheduled to get underway at 7:00 PM. All games will be held in the E.C. Bailey Gym at Temple Baptist Christian School. Temple Baptist Christian School is located adjacent to Temple Baptist Church at 66 Fairlane Drive in Manchester.