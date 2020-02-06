Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Temple Baptist Christian School to Host Basketball Tournament

The Temple Baptist Christian School basketball team will host their annual Eagles Invitational Classic basketball tournament this Friday and Saturday.  The Eagles will welcome 4 additional teams to the E.C. Bailey Gym at Temple Baptist Christian School for the 2 day tournament.

Round robin pool play will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday afternoon and continue through 9 PM on Friday night.  Pool play will resume on Saturday morning beginning at 8:45 AM.  The consolation game is set to begin at 2:15 PM with the championship set for 3:45 PM on Saturday afternoon.  Temple will play its pool games at 1:00, 3:30 and 7:15 PM on Friday and 10 AM on Saturday.  Admission for the tournament is $4 for students and $8 for adults.  Persons can also purchase a family pass for $20 which is good for both days.  A full concession stand will be available with food and drinks. 