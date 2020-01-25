Temple Baptist Christian School Sweeps Friday Doubleheader on Senior Night

The Temple Baptist Christian School Eagles welcomed Shenandoah Baptist Academy to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Friday night for Senior Night. The JV team grabbed their first win on the year 29 to 11. The varsity team completed the Senior Night sweep with a 33 to 28 win to honor senior Mich Gloden.
In the JV game, the Eagles avenged a 2 point loss from December in the victory over their rivals from Cleveland. After building a 5 point lead in the 1st half, the JV Eagles outscored the Lions 15 to 0 in the 3rd period to coast to the win. Sam Floyd led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points, including 6 points in the penultimate 3rd quarter. Isaac Stewart added 5 points with all of those coming in the 3rd quarter. Nathan Baker and David Tran each finished with 4 points for Temple.
In the varsity game, the Eagles held the visiting Lions scoreless in the 1st quarter as they rolled to a 19 to 7 halftime lead. In the second half, Temple hit 6 of their 9 free throws to hold off the Shenandoah rally and capture the win. Alex Gloden was the leading scorer for Temple as he netted 12 points. Sam Floyd poured in 12 points and the Eagles lone senior finished with 7 points 4 rebounds and a pair of steals.
The Eagles will close out the season on February 7th and 8th as they host their annual Eagles Basketball Tournament at Temple. Thunder Radio will bring you that tournament schedule next week.