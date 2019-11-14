Temple Baptist Christian School Basketball Opens Season with Tournament Wins on Thursday

The Temple Baptist Christian School varsity basketball team opened their season on Thursday. The Eagles opened up play in the Shenandoah Baptist Academy Tournament in Cleveland, Tennessee. The Eagles opened the tournament with a doubleheader. Temple opened up with a 31 to 19 win over Calvary of Kentucky. In the nightcap, the Eagles shut down the host Shenandoah team by a final score of 36 to 9.
Against Calvary, the Eagles played nearly mistake-free basketball as they got 14 steals against only 4 turnovers. Alex Gloden was the leading scorer for Temple as he netted 13 points and pulled down 6 rebounds. Mich Gloden also had 6 rebounds, 7 steals and scored 10 points. Sam Floyd added 6 points.
Against Shenandoah, Temple held Shenandoah to 1 field goal in the 1st half as they rolled to a 17 to 3 lead at intermission. Temple had 16 steals on the night led by Isaiah Baker and Alex Gloden who each had 5. Mich Gloden led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points. Baker added 10 points and Alex Gloden chipped in 6.
Temple will return to action on Friday as the tournament continues. The Cleveland tournament concludes on Saturday. Temple travels to Shelbyville on Tuesday night to take on Victory Baptist Academy. That JV/varsity doubleheader will get underway at 5 PM. Temple will host its first home game on December 12th.