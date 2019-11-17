Temple Baptist Christian School Basketball Grabs 5th Place Finish in Season-Opening Tournament

The Temple Baptist Christian School varsity basketball team completed play in the Shenandoah Baptist Academy Tournament in Cleveland, Tennessee on Saturday. The Eagles lost both games on Friday to qualify for the 5th place game on Saturday morning. Temple grabbed a win on Saturday morning to finish the tournament with a 3 and 2 record a 5th place finish.
On Friday, Temple opened the day with a battle against their rival from Shelbyville the Patriots of Victory Baptist. The Eagles struggled to get their offense going as they fell 52 to 12. Alex Gloden led Temple with 6 points. Isaiah Bakker finished with 5 points. In the nightcap, Temple fell to Philadelphia Christian out of Georgia by a final score of 35 to 29. Alex Gloden was the leading scorer as he had 10 points. Sam Floyd led the Eagles in rebounds with 9 and added 9 points. David Tran chipped in 6 points.
On Saturday, the Eagles jumped out to a fast start to grab a first half lead that carried them to a 29 to 22 win. Alex Gloden led the Eagles in points, steals and rebounds. Alex finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals. Mich Gloden added 10 points.
Temple travels to Shelbyville on Tuesday night to take on Victory Baptist Academy. That JV/varsity doubleheader will get underway at 5 PM. Temple will host its first home game on December 12th.