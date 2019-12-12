Temple Baptist Christian School Basketball Gets Win in Home Opener

The Temple Baptist Christian School Eagles hosted their first home basketball game of the year on Thursday night. Welcoming in Dogwood Christian of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, the varsity Eagles got off to a hot start to grab a 52 to 41 win.
The Eagles jumped out to a 10 to 1 lead in the first 4 and a half minutes of the game to seize the momentum. They stretched the lead to 15 at the half and carried a 16 point advantage into the 4th quarter. Temple was led in scoring by Mich Gloden who had 19 points and 9 steals while adding 6 rebounds. Alex Gloden finished with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Sam Floyd also finished in double figures as he had 11 points.
The Eagles hit the road on Friday as they travel to take on Shenandoah Baptist Academy. The varsity/JV doubleheader will tip off at 4 PM EST in Cleveland, TN.