Temple Baptist Christian School Basketball Falls in Home Doubleheader on Tuesday

The Temple Baptist Christian School basketball teams welcomed Victory Baptist to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Tuesday night. Taking on the rival Patriots from Shelbyville, the Eagles had no answers for the talented visitors. The JV(middle school ages) team lost 35 to 18. The varsity(high school) Eagles fell to Victory 58 to 18.
In the JV game, the Eagles got off to a slow start as they were held to 2 points in the 1st quarter and fell behind 15 to 2. The Eagles were able to match scores with the Patriots in the 2nd half but could not overcome the first half deficit. David Tran led the Eagles in scoring as he had 8 points. Sam Floyd added 4 points.
In the varsity game, Victory exploded for 41 first half points to coast to the big win. Temple was held to single digits in each quarter but did rally for 9 points in the 4th quarter. Isaac Stewart and Alex Gloden led Temple in scoring with 5 points each. Mich Gloden added 4 points.
Temple will now be off 3 weeks for the Christmas holidays. The Eagles will return to the court on Friday, January 10th when they host Faith Christian of Jamestown. Both varsity and junior varsity teams will be in action. The JV game will tip off at 5 PM at Temple.