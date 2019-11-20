Temple Baptist Christian School Basketball Falls in Doubleheader in Shelbyville

The Temple Baptist Christian School basketball teams traveled to Shelbyville on Tuesday night to do battle with the rival Patriots of Victory Baptist Academy. The junior varsity team(middle school age) opened the season with a 33 to 6 loss. The varsity Eagles fell by a final score of 47 to 14.
In the JV game, the Eagles got off to an ice cold start as they fell behind 10 to 0 at the half. Sam Floyd hit a field goal and a free throw in the 3rd quarter while Jackson Wright added a 3 point basket.
In the varsity game, the Eagles got off to another ice cold start as they were held scoreless in the 1st quarter. Victory rushed out to a 27 to 0 lead and built the lead to 28 points by halftime. Alex Gloden led Temple in scoring with 7 points. Mich Gloden added 5 points as Temple fell to 3 and 3 on the season.
The Eagle teams will return to the road on Friday night as they travel to Calhoun, Georgia. Both the varsity and junior varsity will be in action as they tangle with Philadelphia Christian. The JV game will tip off at 5 PM EST.