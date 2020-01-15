Temple Baptist Christian School Basketball Drops Road Game in Georgia

The Temple Baptist Christian School varsity basketball team traveled to Tunnel Hill, Georgia on Tuesday night to battle Dogwood Christian Academy. The Eagles entered the 4th quarter with a 4 point lead only to see Dogwood rally for the win. Temple fell by a final score of 33 to 32.
Temple built a 3 point lead at the half and added to the lead in the 3rd quarter only to see Dogwood erupt for 14 points in the final frame to grab the win. Temple’s offense was hampered by only shooting 3 free throws in the 2nd half. Sam Floyd had the biggest night of his Eagles’ career as he finished with a game high 16 points. Alex Gloden added 12 points while Mich Gloden chipped in 4.
Temple will be back in action on Tuesday as they welcome Philadelphia Christian to the E.C. Bailey Gym for a varsity/JV doubleheader. The doubleheader is set to get underway at 6 PM.