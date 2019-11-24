Temple Baptist Christian School Basketball Drops Friday Doubleheader

The Temple Baptist Christian School basketball teams hit the road on Friday for a pair of games in Calhoun, Georgia. Taking on Philadelphia Baptist, the varsity and JV Eagles each dropped the road contest. The middle school age(JV) team fell 28 to 19, the varsity dropped a 42 to 32 decision.
In the middle school game, the Eagles held Philadelphia scoreless in the 1st quarter and built a 9 to 4 halftime lead. Philadelphia rallied for 24 points in the 2nd half to grab the win. Sam Floyd and Isaac Stewart led the Eagles in scoring as each netted 6 points. David Tran chipped in 5 points for Temple.
In the varsity game, Temple had a strong 2nd quarter to build a 2 point halftime lead. Philadelphia pulled away in the 2nd half to grab the win. Alex Gloden led Temple in scoring as he finished with 14 points. Mich Gloden added 6 points and led the team in steals with 7. Sam Floyd also added 6 points and led Temple in rebounds with 7.
The Eagles hit the road again on Monday night as they travel to Jamestown for a JV/varsity doubleheader at Faith Christian. Tip-off is set for 5 PM.