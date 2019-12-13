Temple Baptist Basketball Splits Friday Doubleheader in Cleveland

The Temple Baptist Christian School basketball hit the road on Friday traveling to Cleveland, TN to take on Shenandoah Baptist Academy. The Junior Varsity 2nd half rally came up short 15 to 13. The varsity Eagles leveled their season record with a 29 to 18 win.
In the JV game, the Eagles were held to 2 points in the 1st half before rallying and outscoring Shenandoah 11 to 5 in the 2nd half. Sam Floyd led Temple in scoring with 8 points. David Tran added 5.
In the varsity game, the Eagles got their offense going in the 2nd half matching the great defense played all game long. Leading by 2 at intermission, the Eagles outscored Shenandoah 20 to 11 in the 2nd half to grab the win and raise their season record to 5 and 5. Alex Gloden was the leading scorer for Temple as he had 13 points to go with 6 rebounds and 8 steals. Mich Gloden added 6 while Sam Floyd and John Green each netted 4.
The Eagles return home on Tuesday when they welcome Shelbyville’s Victory Baptist Academy. That JV/Varsity doubleheader gets underway at 5 PM at the E.C. Bailey Gym.