Temple Baptist Basketball Gets Home Split on Friday Night

The Temple Baptist Christian School Eagles returned to the court on Friday night for their first action of 2020. Hosting Faith Christian of Jamestown, the Eagles finished the night with a spilt in the JV/varsity doubleheader. The varsity team captured a 38 to 33 triumph while the JV team dropped a 20 to 17 decision.
In the varsity game, the Eagles erased a 5 point halftime deficit to capture the come-from-behind victory over the Crusaders. Temple erupted for 17 points in the 3rd quarter to even their season record at 6 and 6. Alex Gloden led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points. Mich Gloden had 11 points and led the team in steals with 6. Sam Floyd was the leading rebounder as he gathered in 7 boards and netted 2 points.
The JV Eagles made a valiant rally in the 4th quarter but came up short against the Crusaders. After being held scoreless in the 3rd quarter, the Eagles outscored Faith Christian 8 to 2 in the final period. David Tran was the leading scorer for Temple as he had 7 points with 3 of those coming in the final frame. Brennan Davis added a 4th quarter 3 pointer and Nathan Baker also finished with 3 points.
Temple travels to Tunnel Hill, Georgia on Tuesday for a varsity only contest. That game is set to tip off at 5:30 PM EST.