Temple Baptist Basketball Drops Home Doubleheader

The Temple Baptist Christian School basketball teams welcomed Philadelphia Christian to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Tuesday night. The junior varsity(middle school ages) squad dropped a 32 to 16 decision to the visitors from Georgia. The varsity squad fell 37 to 25.
In the varsity contest, Temple fell behind in the 1st quarter by 5 points and could never retake the lead. The Eagles ended up missing 5 free throws in the 2nd half to curtail any comeback hopes. Alex Gloden was the leading scorer for Temple as he netted 13 points. Mich Gloden poured in 6 points and Sam Floyd chipped in 4.
In the JV game, Philadelphia pulled away in the 2nd quarter to build an 18 to 8 lead at intermission. In the 2nd half, the Eagles rally was thwarted by a cold shooting 4th quarter. Sam Floyd was the leading scorer for Temple as he finished with 10 points. John Green, Nathan Baker and Isaac Stewart all chipped in 2 points apiece.
The Eagles are back at home on Friday night as they welcome Shenandoah Baptist Academy to the E.C. Bailey Gym. Tip off for the JV game is set for 4:30 PM.