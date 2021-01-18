Talley signs to play tennis at Johnson University

Jaden Talley first picked up a tennis racket in seventh grade just to have something to do.
Now he will be playing at the collegiate level.
Talley signed on Friday, Jan. 15, to play collegiate tennis for Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“I started getting serious going into my sophomore year,” said Talley, who said a friend talked him into trying out in seventh grade.
Following his eighth grade year, Talley started attending camps and taking the game more seriously. After his sophomore year, he realized it was something he was pretty good at.
He said he chose Johnson University because he can develop as a person and help the team win.
He plans major in sports and fitness leadership.
Listen to our interview with Jaden here: