Swimmers head to regional meet this weekend

Coffee County & Westwood Swimmers head to Nashville for the MTHSSA Regional Swim meet at the Centennial Sportsplex this weekend.
Coffee County High School swimmers Ansley Beachboard, Abby Gilday, Kasen Holt, Elsie Lazalier, Ellie Masters, Kennedy Norman-Young, Clancy Sand & Emily Williams will compete on Friday, January 28th at 10 am in a timed final event.
In addition, Our Homeschool group Grace Academy will send several swimmers to Regionals as well.
Issac Lee, Matthew Howlett, Jaci Howlett, Alex Skalicky, TJ Skalicky, Jack Stowe, Ryan Brown, Addison Yates, Rosalea Buchanan, Braeden Buchanan, Maddie Dewolfe, Gavin Seabolt Pictured, not pictured Reagan Miller
Brayden Kesling, Jacob Bolin, not pictured Christian Bourn will swim on Saturday, January 29th in a prelim/ finals meet. These swimmers have worked really hard to achieve their Regional cuts.
Westwood Middle School swimmers, Sydney Shelton & Karysn Riddle will also swim in Saturdays meet