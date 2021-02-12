SWEEP CITY: Raiders complete season sweep of Tullahoma, clinch 2nd place in district standings

The Tullahoma Wildcats are going to have nightmares about this year’s Coffee County Central Red Raiders.
When the two teams played back on Jan. 19, the Wildcats were 5-0 and in first place in the District 8-AAA standings. In that game, the Raiders went on 22-9 fourth quarter run to pick up a win and send the Wildcats into a tailspin.
On Thursday, Feb. 11 in Tullahoma, the Raiders picked up where they left off. CHS jumped on Tullahoma early and never let the Wildcats even sniff the lead in a 64-43 blowout.
CHS led 12-3 after the first quarter and 31-18 at the half. In arguably the Raiders’ most complete game of the year, CHS spread around the scoring. Trenton Scrivnor and CJ anthony each put up 12 points for the Raiders. Anthony was a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line.
At one point in the second half the Wildcats cut the deficit to 7 points. But that was as close as Tullahoma got despite hitting 10 3-pointers on the night. The Raiders always had an answer to prevent any big Wildcat runs.
Hayden Hullett added 10 points and drew a pair of charges on the defensive end. He was named the Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game by Thunder Radio.
Connor Shemwell also got into double digits with 10 points. In his first career start, Phineas Rollman notched 7 points. Kyle Farless added 6, Tyler Taylor 3, Brady Vaughn 2 and Brady Nugent 2.
The win finished the regular season district season for the Raiders with a 7-5 record – good enough for second place behind Columbia.
Since losing to the Raiders back on Jan. 19, Tullahoma has gone 1-5 over its final 6 district games and dropped from first to fourth in the district standings.
Coffee County’s boys will wrap up the season with a non-district contest at 4 p.m. Saturday when Gordonsville comes to town. Tickets will be available at the door.