Swanson smacks career hit no. 500; Braves drop Nationals Thursday

Dansby Swanson continued to lead the charge on offense, and thanks to a couple of milestones, Atlanta’s offense came alive to secure a 5-1 victory over Washington in the series finale at Truist Park on Thursday afternoon.
With Austin Riley on second in the bottom of the sixth after an RBI double, Swanson stepped into the box looking to capitalize with another runner in scoring position. Swanson responded with a 440-foot home run over the left-field wall to push the Braves’ lead to four. This gave Swanson 10 homers on the year and was his 500th career hit. The monstrous jack also marked the longest of his career.
