SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Raiders upend Riverdale in Region quarterfinals

On the biggest stage of the season to date, the Central High School Red Raiders rolled out their best performance.
Coffee County got in front of visiting Riverdale in the first quarter and never gave up the lead, picking up a 64-56 Region 4-AAA quarter-final win at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
The win for the Raiders (15-11 overall) advances them to the region semi-finals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Blackman High School. The loss ends the season for Riverdale (18-11).
Coffee County controlled the game through most of the night, weathering any run made by the Warriors. CHS led 13-9 after the first quarter, 24-21 at halftime and 42-34 after three quarters.
The Raiders pushed the lead to over 10 a couple of times in the fourth quarter and hung on at the free throw line – where they hit 23 shots.
Trenton Scrivnor finished with 17 for CHS, including 2 on a beautiful alley-oop dunk.
CJ Anthony pitched in 15 points off the bench and was named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game by Thunder Radio. Senior Jaxon Vaughn added 13 off the bench and Phineas Rollman scored 10 – giving the Raiders 4 players in double figures.
Connor Shemwell had 5 points – the first 5 of the game for CHS – before leaving with a leg injury. He did not return.
Kyle Farless and Brady Nugent each pitched in 2 points.
Game notes
The win marks the 100th career win as a head coach for Red Raider coach Micah Williams.
It is also the first region tournament win for the Raider basketball program in 30 year.
Up next
The Raiders travel to Blackman for the region semi-finals on Tuesday, March 2. This is an elimination game. A win would but the Raiders in the region finals and a bid to the sectional – which is one win away from the state tournament in Murfreesboro.
Tip for Tuesday is set for 7:30 p.m. Thunder Radio will be there for coverage at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and thunder1320.com.