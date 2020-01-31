Super Bowl 54 Returns to Thunder Radio

Super Bowl Sunday has become a traditional holiday in America during its 54 year history. Thunder Radio will continue its very own tradition by bringing you Westwood 1’s coverage of Super Bowl 54 from Miami. Super Bowl 54 features a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Live coverage will begin at 1 PM here on Thunder Radio with Westwood 1’s Super Bowl Preview Show. Pregame coverage continues with the Super Bowl Insider show at 2 PM followed by Super Sunday at 3 PM. Westwood 1’s Pregame Show begins at 4 PM from Miami as Kevin Harland and Kurt Warner will bring you the call of the game. Sideline reporters will be Laura Okmin and Tony Boselli to the broadcast which can be heard at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM and AM 1320. Due to NFL regulations, Thunder Radio is unable to carry the broadcast on our stream or the Manchester Go app.