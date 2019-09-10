Storms Shorten Coffee County Cross Country Meet

The Coffee County Central High School and Coffee County Middle School cross country teams hosted a huge meet on Tuesday at Old Stone Fort State Park. The meet, which featured 6 high school and 5 middle school teams, and over 200 runners, also included the Rocket runners of Westwood.
In the middle school girls’ race, Coffee Middle’s Sophie McInturff won the girls’ division with a time of 13:52. Greenlee Woods of Coffee Middle came in 4th place with a time of 15:04. Westwood’s Kailee Rossman finished in 6th place with a time of 15:50. Westwood’s Rylea McNamara came home in 13th place just ahead of Ella Arnold on Coffee County who came in 14th place.
Other finishers for Westwood were: Jennifer Sanchez(27th place), Melisa Garcia(44th) Kimberly Garcia(66th), Raygan Dubler(89th) and Alexander Rivas Garcia(121st). Other finishers for Coffee Middle were Bailey Kitts(29th) and Mary Lynn Colter(58th). Due to severe weather, the middle school boys’ race and both high school races were cancelled.
Westwood will return to action on Thursday when they visit St. Andrews-Sewanee. The Coffee County Middle School harriers return to race action on Saturday, September 21st when they compete in the Regional Meet at Riverdale. The CHS runners are off until September 27th when they travel to Sewanee to compete in the Mountain Lion Cross Country meet.
