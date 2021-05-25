STATE TOURNAMENT: Lady Raiders hammer Collierville in opening round

It isn’t supposed to look easy when you get to the state tournament.
But Coffee County sure made it look that way Tuesday.
Coffee County Central High School’s Lady Raiders used 11 hits, including a 2-run home run from Keri Munn to beat Collierville’s Dragons 11-0 in the first round of the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament Tuesday, May 25 in Murfreesboro – a game you heard broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio.
DID Y OU MISS THE BROADCAST? YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE REPLAY FROM THUNDER RADIO BY CLICKING HERE.
Coffee County was hot from the start – putting 4 runs on the board in the first inning and two more in the second. A five-run fourth inning allowed the Lady Raiders to use some substitutes and end the game early via mercy rule.
Coffee County picked up multiple hits from Kiya Ferrell and Chesnie Cox at the top of the CHS lineup – the two combined to go 6-for-6 with 3 RBIs and 5 runs scored.
Kaitlyn Davis pitched in an RBI on a double. Keri Munn closed the scoring when she launched a double well beyond the fence in the fourth inning.
Munn was solid in the circle – allowing just one hit over four inning of work while striking out 8 to earn the win. Kaitlyn Davis pitched a perfect inning in relief.
The Lady Raiders will play Farragut at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at McKnight Park Field #1. Game time could be later due to an earlier game on that field. Thunder Radio will be there for the broadcast beginning at approximately 11:15 a.m. A win Wednesday morning will put CHS in the winner’s bracket finals and just one win from the state title game.