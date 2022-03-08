STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Community encouraged to line highway for Raider escort March 16

The community is invited and encouraged to send off the CHS Red Raider basketball team on its way to the state tournament next Wednesday (March 16, 2022).
The Raiders will be leaving Coffee County High School from the bus loading zone and get a police escort down McMinnville Highway (State Hwy. 55), past Raider Academy to Interstate-24 Westbound.
The team will leave the school at 11 a.m.
“Businesses and the public are encouraged to line the side of Highway 55 from the high school to Raider Academy in support of these young men,” said the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
Coffee County (24-9 overall) will open the tournament at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 against the Indians of Dobyns-Bennett High School (30-6) out of Kingsport. The game will be played at MTSU’s Murphy Center.
Tickets will be available at the gate but can also be purchased in advance through gofan.co. Reserved seating is available for $25 and general admission is available for $12 per seat. Click here to purchase tickets for Wednesday, March 16.
The tournament is single elimination. If the Raiders beat Dobyns-Bennett, they will play the winner of Bartlett and Beech at 1:15 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will play for a state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19th.
If you can’t make the trip, you can listen to the games on your home for all Red Raider athletics – Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, streaming on the Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.
The CHS Red Raiders and coach Andrew Taylor will join Thunder Radio at 6 p.m. Wednesday (March 9) LIVE from Praters BBQ for the weekly Coffee County basketball coaches show. Everyone is welcome to join on the back porch or listen live on Thunder Radio.