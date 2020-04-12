Stadium Lights Come on to Honor Class of 2020

The athletic fields at high schools around the country are usually full of prep athletes in the middle of April. In 2020, however, those same fields look a lot different. The Coronavirus pandemic has shut down all school activities at Tennessee high schools and it is unclear for how long that will continue. During a time when these fields would normally be full of excited prep athletes, uncertainty has put in jeopardy the senior season of Red Raider and Lady Raider athletes alike.
With that in mind, Coffee County CHS coaches have joined the #BeTheLight movement. The movement, which began in Texas, has schools all across the U.S. turn on their stadium lights at 8:20 PM(or 2020 military time) for twenty minutes and twenty seconds, honoring these spring athletes. Coach David Martin of the CHS baseball team lit up Powers Field on Friday night to “a great reception” and Coach Brandon McWhorter will turn on the lights on Monday night at Terry Floyd Field. The community is encouraged to come out and drive through the campus to help honor the Class of 2020 and all the spring sport athletes. Plans for other sports venues and teams are incomplete at this time.