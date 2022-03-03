SPRING SCOREBOARD: Results from Wednesday, March 2

BASEBALL
Coffee County Middle 10, Warren County 3
Coffee County completed the series sweep of Warren County with a 10-3 win in the Raiders’ home opener Wednesday afternoon.
Six different Red Raiders scored runs on the night and the Raiders got two multi-hit performances – from AJ Schuster and Jase Cashion. Austin Gipson picked up the win on the mound – striking out 9 and walking 4 over four and one-third innings of work. He allowed one earned run.
CMS is set to host Grundy County Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Coffee County Middle 6, Warren County 5
The Lady Raiders flipped the score on the Pioneers from the previous night to split the season series 1-1.
Coffee County got a run in the first, two in the second and two more in the third and then held on.
Ella Arnold led the way at the plate with three singles for CMS. She also scored a run.
CMS will return to action against Harris on Monday, March 7.
SOCCER
Coffee Middle 3, Liberty 1 (March 1)
Coffee County opened the season with a 3-1 win over Liberty behind goals from Patrick Brown, Trey Caron and Luke Campbell.