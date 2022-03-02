SPRING SCOREBOARD: Results from Tuesday, March 1

Middle school spring sports are in full swing after a few games got underway Tuesday night, March 1.
BASEBALL
Westwood Rockets 6, Grundy County 4
Westwood got two RBIs from Keller Hatfield and one apiece from Ayden Van Winkle, Kaysen Lowery and Elijah Vernon in a 6-4 win over Grundy County Tuesday afternoon in Manchester to start the season 1-0.
Matt Moore and Kaysen Lowery combined to go 5 innings on the mound in the win. Moore allowed 3 earned runs on a pair of hits while striking out 5. Lowery struck out 4 batters and allowed 1 run on two hits and three walks over two innings.
CMS Raiders 13, Warren County 2
SOFTBALL
Coffee County 5, Warren County 6
A Warren County walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th cost the Lady Raiders a loss in the season opener Tuesday night in McMinnville. Bella Hennessee reached based twice and scored a pair of runs for CMS in the loss.
The Lady Raiders host Warren County Wednesday.