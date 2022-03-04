SPRING SCOREBOARD: Results from Thursday, March 3

BASEBALL
Coffee County Middle 19, Grundy County 0
Coffee County Middle Baseball improved to 3-0 on the season with a 19-0 thrashing of visiting Grundy County Thursday night.
Tatsuki Aso, Jase Cashion and Landan Abellana all had two RBIs apiece and Caleb Crouch picked up 4 RBIs and a run scored for the Raiders.
SOFTBALL
Westwood 11, Huntland 1
The Lady Rockets of Westwood Middle School opened the spring season with a bang – run-ruling Huntland 11-1 in five innints.
Eighth grader Lily Norman had a great night at the plate and in the circle. Norman ripped three hits and knocked in 5. She scored a pair of runs, as well. Kyle Evans added a pair of RBIs and Audri Patton was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Rockets.
Norman went the distance in the circle. She struck out 13 batters in 5 innings of work.
SOCCER
Coffee Middle 0, Harris 3