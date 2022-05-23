SPRING FLING STARTS TUESDAY: Lady Raider softball road to state title begins at 5:30 Tuesday

Coffee County Central will be well represented at the TSSAA Spring Fling State Championships this week in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Raider softball team, makes its second consecutive trip to the Spring Fling after a 3A state runner-up finish in 2021, will get things started on Tuesday, May 24. The Lady Raiders (24-14) are set to play at 5:30 p.m. at McKnight Park Field #3 against Springfield (29-4). The tournament is double elimination.
Win or lose in game 1 – the Lady Raiders will play again at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Starplex. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, or you can purchase in advance by clicking here. You can see the full bracket by clicking here.
All Lady Raider softball games in the state tournament will be broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio through multiple channels. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM or listen online by clicking here or the Manchester Go Smartphone App.
Track & Field
Coffee County Track and Field will be well represented at the state meet, held at MTSU.
Senior Elli Chumley will throw shot put and senior Ethan Welch will throw discus in the 9 a.m. window on Thursday, May 26. Welch will then move to the pole vault area at noon and he will be joined by Madison Rooker, doing girls pole vault.
Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. the 4×800 girls relay team of Chumley, Rooker, Patricia Barrera and Kailee Rossman will compete. See the full schedule of events here.
Tennis Doubles will hit the court Thursday morning
The CHS doubles team of Lauren Perry (senior) and Rylea McNamara (sophomore) will hit the court at 9 a.m. Thursday. The duo will take on Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman from McMinn County. A win in that match would put Perry and McNamara in the semi finals at 2 p.m. and they would need to win that to advance to the championship round at 11 a.m. Friday.
All doubles tennis matches at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro. Click here for full schedule.