SPRING FLING CENTRAL: Track, tennis to Murfreesboro Thursday

More CHS athletes are headed to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Championships on Thursday.
Coffee County Track and Field will be well represented at the state meet, held at MTSU.
Senior Elli Chumley will throw shot put and senior Ethan Welch will throw discus in the 9 a.m. window on Thursday, May 26. Welch will also do the boys pole vault in the 9 a.m. window. Senior Madison Rooker will participate in the girls pole vault around noon.
Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. the 4×800 girls relay team of Chumley, Rooker, Patricia Barrera and Kailee Rossman will compete. See the full schedule of events here.
Tennis Doubles will hit the court Thursday morning
The CHS doubles team of Lauren Perry (senior) and Rylea McNamara (sophomore) will hit the court at 9 a.m. Thursday. The duo will take on Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman from McMinn County. A win in that match would put Perry and McNamara in the semi finals at 2 p.m. and they would need to win that to advance to the championship round at 11 a.m. Friday.
All doubles tennis matches at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro. Click here for full schedule.