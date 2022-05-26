SPRING FLING CENTRAL: Coffee County athletes fight through rainy conditions Thursday

Coffee County Central track & field and tennis athletes traveled to Murfreesboro Thursday to compete in the TSSAA Spring Fling State Championships, fighting through rainy and stormy conditions most all day.
In the girls shot put, Lady Raider senior Elli Chumley placed 12th with a distance of 31-3.50 – just a hair under 3-feet shy of the medal stand.
In boys discus throw, CHS senior Ethan Welch tossed 110-5 to place 14th. Welch also competed in pole vault, clearing 11-0, which was 1 foot shy of the medal stand.
In girls pole vault, senior Madison Rooker knocked out a personal record at 7-6 to place 14th.
The Coffee County 4×800 relay team of Rooker, Chumley, Patricia Barrera and Kailee Rossman finished with a time of 10:28.65 to earn 11th place. They were 18 seconds off the pace to get on the medal stand.
Meanwhile, the CHS tennis team sent the doubles pairing of Rylea McNamara (sophomore) and Lauren Perry (senior) to the state tournament for the first time. The pairing lost 1-0 to Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman of McMinn County.