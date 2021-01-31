SPORTS SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

Below is this week’s prep sports schedule and details:
MONDAY, FEB. 1
5:30 p.m. – CMS Lady Raiders vs. Rock Springs (Stewarts Creek Middle School)
6 p.m. – CHS Lady Raiders & Red Raiders AT Warren County *
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
6 p.m. – CHS Lady Raiders HOST South Pittsburgh (Senior night. Broadcast live on Thunder Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com. Tickets on sale to the general public available here https://gofan.co/app/school/TN8582
7 p.m. – CMS vs. Oakland (Stewarts Creek Middle School)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
6 p.m. – Coffee County High School Basketball Coaches Show live at Praters BBQ*
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
6 p.m. – CHS Lady Raiders HOST Shelbyville * (Broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)
6 p.m. – CHS Red Raiders AT Lawrence County
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
6 p.m. – CHS Red Raiders AT Franklin County *(Broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)