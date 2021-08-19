SPORTS ROUNDUP: THURSDAY, AUG 19

Westwood Football 36, Community 22
Westwood got a 10-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Deadman to take a lead and never looked back Thursday, beating Community for the Rockets’ first win of the season.
Westwood’s Joel Barrera went wild on the ground, rumbling in from 58 yards out, 32 and 39 yards. But he wasn’t done, getting loose and sprinting in from 50 yards in the second half. Barrera finished the night with 208 yards on just 5 carries.
Westwood Volleyball 2, Cascade 1
After losing in set 1, Westwood roared back to beat visiting Cascade 2-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Rockets dropped the first set 11-25 before winning 25-8 and 15-13
Westwood managed 10 aces at the service line, including three from Audri Patton and two from Maggie Brei, who added 3 kills. The win evens Westwood’s record to 3-3 on the year. Westwood will travel to Fayetteville City on Monday, Aug. 23.
The JV Lady Rockets got a clean 2-0 sweep: 25-17 and 25-14.
Westwood Soccer 4, St Andrews 0
The Lady Rockets improved to 2-0 on the young season with a shutout win Thursday at home. Carmen Barrett scored a pair of goals, Keita McInturf added 1 and Jenny Sanchez 1.
CHS Volleyball 0, Rockvale 3
The CHS Lady Raiders fell to 0-2 on the young season, losing in straight sets to Rockvale Thursday afternoon at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium: 12-25, 25-27 and 18-25.
After falling swiftly in set 1, the Lady Raiders had the lead and set point in the second game but couldn’t hold on for the win.
CHS struggled to get a rhythm on offensive attack all afternoon. Kiya Ferrell led CHS with 6 kills. Both Ferrell and Lauren Brandt had 7 assists. Brandt added 5 digs.
The Lady Raiders had 11 service errors and 13 hitting errors.
Coffee County will be at the MTCS Cougar Classic this weekend.
Red Raider Golf
The CHS boys golfers fell to Tullahoma and Shelbyville but got wins over Franklin County and Lincoln County at Bear Trace Thursday.
Logan Hale paced CHS, breaking 80 with a 79. Zack Tidwell carded a 96, Avery Hill 104 and Beau Murray 105 for a 383.
Lady Raider Golf
The Lady Raider golfers could not keep pace with Tullahoma, but got wins over Lincoln County, Shelbyille and Franklin County at Bear Trace Thursday.
Cadie Prater shot a smooth 8t and Maggie Crouch 95 for a 180. Tullahoma finished at 151.