Sounds Sweep Memphis, Win Fifth Straight

Pedro Payano tossed five shutout innings and the Nashville Sounds got home runs from Scott Heineman and Patrick Wisdom en route to a 3-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds Friday night at AutoZone Park.
The win completed a four-game sweep over the division rival and gave the Sounds a win in the season series, 9-7. It was the first four-game series sweep for the Sounds since sweeping the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in August of 2018.
Payano got the start for Nashville and did his part from the jump. The right-hander allowed only three hits and racked up eight strikeouts in his second win of the season. The offense provided Payano and the bullpen with just enough runs.
Scott Heineman’s huge night at the dish started in the third when he drilled a solo home run to deep left-center field. Heineman went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI, a run scored and a walk.
Moments after Payano departed after five strong innings, Wisdom gave the Sounds a 2-0 lead with a solo blast in the top of the sixth inning. It was his 11th home run of the season.
A rally in the seventh netted the Sounds their third run of the night. Catcher Jett Bandy started the inning with a double to left-center, Zack Granite reached on a bunt single, and Heineman made it a 3-0 game with a sacrifice fly to right-center.
Memphis got on the board in the bottom of the seventh with a single tally off reliever Phillips Valdez. Randy Arozarena’s third hit of the night was a single to center to score Irving Lopez making it a 3-1 game.
Nashville relievers Jake Petricka and David Carpenter worked the eighth and ninth innings. Petricka worked out of a jam in the eighth by getting Joe Hudson to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play and Carpenter retired Tyler O’Neill to end the game with the bases loaded.
The Sounds return home Saturday night to begin a five-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at First Tennessee Park.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 3-1 win, the Sounds improved to 35-45 on the season.
– Tonight’s win over Memphis completed the first series sweep of the season for Nashville. The last time the Sounds had four-game series sweep was August 9-12, 2018 against Colorado Springs.
– The Sounds completed the nine-game road trip with a 7-2 record and are now 22-18 on the road.
– Scott Heineman and Patrick Wisdom hit home runs for Nashville. The Sounds are now 16-12 when hitting at least two home runs.
– Nashville’s five-game winning streak is their longest of the season.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.