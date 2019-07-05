Sounds Shut Out by Omaha in Opener

For the first time since June 1, the Nashville Sounds’ hot offense was unable to score a run. The Sounds fell 1-0 against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Werner Park in the opener of a four-game series.
The only run of the night came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Taylor Guerrieri, who entered in the third after starter Pedro Payano retired all six batters he faced in a shortened outing, struck out his first two batters. Then Kelvin Gutierrez reached on an infield single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Ryan O’Hearn. All seven of Omaha’s hits in the game were singles, and two were infield hits. Guerrieri took the loss, and Jake Lemoine and Jake Petricka logged scoreless outings to give the offense a chance.
The Sounds offense got the leadoff hitter aboard four times, including each of the last three innings, but could not score. Omaha’s starter Jake Kalish went seven innings in the win, and the Sounds’ best chance to score came in the eighth against Scott Barlow. Jett Bandy singled and Christian Lopes walked to start the frame. After Bandy tagged up to third on a flyout by Carlos Tocci, Barlow got Andy Ibanez to hit into a double play to end the inning. Matt Davidson led off the ninth with a single, but Barlow retired the next three hitters to end the game.
The four-game series continues Friday night at 7:05 CT. Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-0, 7.71) is scheduled to oppose Arnaldo Hernandez (1-6, 8.22).
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds had averaged seven runs per game over their previous 14 games.
This was the Sounds’ first 1-0 9-inning game since June 9, 2018, when they lost to Tacoma
The Sounds have won three straight series and will need to win the next three in Omaha to continue the streak
