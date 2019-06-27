Sounds Score 17 in Come-From-Behind Win

The Nashville Sounds used five big innings, including a six-run top of the eighth, to dispatch the Memphis Redbirds in a crazy 17-11 game Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
Nashville scored three in the first inning, two in the fifth, four in the sixth, six in a bizarre eighth inning and two more in the ninth to notch their fifth win over the last seven games.
The Sounds and Redbirds exchanged jabs for the first six innings. Patrick Wisdom drilled a two-run homer in the top of the first only to have Redbirds catcher Andrew Knizner answer with a 3-run homer to even the game at 3-3.
Memphis built a 6-3 lead over the next three innings, but Nashville answered with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. The Redbirds answered immediately with a five-run bottom of the fifth inning to build an 11-5 lead. Third baseman Kramer Robertson drilled a three-run homer off starter Seth Maness who was charged with 11 runs (10 earned) in 4.0 innings.
Again, the Sounds answered with runs of their own. A four-run sixth inning cut the deficit to 11-9. Eli White’s sacrifice fly made it 11-6 and Jett Bandy’s three-run homer made it a two-run game.
The huge eighth inning included four walks and three hits, one of which was inadvertently grabbed by a ball boy in foul ground. White’s double bounced down the left field line and was grabbed as one run scored and possibly cost the Sounds another run. It didn’t matter as five more runs came around to score in the inning. Carlos Tocci’s bases-loaded walk gave Nashville a 12-11 lead – one they wouldn’t relinquish.
Five Sounds had multi-RBI games, including four-RBI nights from both Bandy and Tocci. Wisdom and Matt Davidson had three RBI each.
Jake Petricka, Jake Lemoine and Miguel Del Pozo combined to throw 5.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen. The trio allowed only two hits while racking up seven strikeouts.
Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Memphis. Left-hander Wes Benjamin (2-5, 6.78) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Genesis Cabrera (3-3, 5.84) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 17-11 win, the Sounds improved to 33-45 on the season.
– The six-run come-from-behind win tied for the largest of the season (6 runs – May 24 vs. Memphis).
– The 17 runs scored by the Sounds is a single-game high in 2019.
– The 11 runs allowed and 10 earned runs allowed by Seth Maness are both career-highs.
– Tonight’s win moved the Sounds into third place in the American Northern Division. The last time they weren’t in last place was April 12 after a win against San Antonio.
