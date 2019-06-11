Sounds Return Home Wednesday for Seven-Game Homestand

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Tennessee Park on Wednesday, June 12 to begin a seven-game homestand, highlighted by the return of former Sounds Manager Fran Riordan. The Sounds welcome the Riordan-led Las Vegas Aviators for a three-game series from June 12-14. Following the series against Las Vegas, the Sounds host the Salt Lake Bees for a four-game set from June 15-18.
Below is a preview for the seven-game homestand:
Wednesday, June 12 vs. Las Vegas – 7:05 p.m.
– Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
– All fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi at First Tennessee Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates are guaranteed a free prize. Additionally, all fans are welcome to run the bases after the game if the Sounds win.
– Minor League Baseball’s Pride Night – MiLB and the Sounds will #StrikeOutHate and celebrate the LGBTQ community by promoting acceptance and inclusion for all members of Middle Tennessee communities at First Tennessee Park. Those interested must contact the Nashville Sounds sales team to receive a discount code.
Thursday, June 13 vs. Las Vegas – 7:05 p.m.
– Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
– Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.
Friday, June 14 vs. Las Vegas – 7:05 p.m.
– Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
– FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.
Saturday, June 15 vs. Salt Lake – 6:15 p.m.
– Gates open at 5:15 p.m.
– 615 Night – The first 2,000 fans receive the 615 Hat Giveaway presented by First Tennessee.
– Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.
Sunday, June 16 vs. Salt Lake – 2:05 p.m.
– Gates open at 1:00 p.m.
– Bringing Dad to the game for Father’s Day? Gift him with a pair of custom Nashville Sounds socks. The socks are an exclusive add-on option when purchasing tickets online.
– Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 1:00 to 1:15 p.m.
– Postgame Kids (12 & under) and Dads Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.
– Postgame Family Catch on the Field.
– All fans receive one pack of Martin’s Potato Rolls upon exiting First Tennessee Park.
Monday, June 17 vs. Salt Lake – 7:05 p.m.
– Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
– Kroger Plus Monday – Score a “Family 4-Pack” that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. Offer is subject to availability.
Tuesday, June 18 vs. Salt Lake – 7:05 p.m.
– Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
– Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.
– Ceremonial first pitch thrown by Logan Ryan – Tennessee Titans cornerback and founder of The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.
Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.