Sounds’ Offense Quiet Again in Omaha

The Nashville Sounds’ offense was quiet for the second game in a row in Omaha, as the Sounds fell 9-2 to the Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park. The Sounds had lost 1-0 in the opener of the series and gone 21 consecutive scoreless innings when they managed runs late in Friday’s game.
Omaha took a 1-0 lead in the first against Austin Bibens-Dirkx and doubled the lead with a Nick Dini homer in the bottom of the fifth. Meanwhile the Sounds loaded the bases in the third and fifth innings but could not score against Omaha starter Arnaldo Hernandez. Bibens-Dirkx gave up the two runs over five innings in the loss. The Storm Chasers added a run in the sixth and three unearned runs in the seventh against rehabbing Rangers reliever Kyle Dowdy to break open the game, 6-0.
The Sounds finally scored in the eighth, having not plated a run since the third inning on Wednesday. They loaded the bases with no outs, and Kevin Mendoza bounced into a double play to score Scott Heineman. After Omaha scored three more runs in the bottom of the eighth against Pete Fairbanks and Jake Petricka, Patrick Wisdom belted a homer in the ninth off Richard Lovelady for the 9-2 final.
Game 3 of the four-game series is Saturday night. Tim Dillard (5-7, 5.12) is scheduled to pitch for the Sounds against a starter to be announced by Omaha. First pitch is set for 7:05 CT.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds’ streak of consecutive winning series has ended at three
Patrick Wisdom’s homer was his 12th of the year, with seven of them coming since June 1
Rangers catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 and played seven innings in the fourth game of his major league rehab assignment
