Sounds Let Lead Slip Away Late in New Orleans

After tying the game and building a lead late, the Nashville Sounds let it slip away, as the New Orleans Baby Cakes scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Sounds 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at the Shrine on Airline. The five-game set now is even at two wins apiece.
The Sounds trailed 3-1 after five innings but rallied over the next three frames to take a 5-3 lead. In the sixth, Eli White doubled and scored on a wild pitch, and Tyler Pill nailed a game-tying RBI double off the wall in right to make it 3-3. Then Nolan Fontana blasted a home run leading off the seventh and drew a bases-loaded walk against Brian Moran in the eighth for a 5-3 advantage.
New Orleans turned the game upside down with a five-run eighth against Jake Petricka, who had combined with starter Tim Dillard for a perfect seventh. The Cakes knocked out six hits in the eighth and led 8-5 by the end of the frame. Dillard left in line for a win but got a no-decision with his third quality start of the year. He gave up three runs – all in the third – over 6 1/3 innings and walked none. Moran got the win, and Tyler Kinley saved it for New Orleans.
The five-game series concludes Monday night at 7:00 CT. Phillips Valdez (1-6, 5.88) will pitch for the Sounds (30-45), and Hector Noesi (7-3, 2.87) is scheduled for New Orleans (42-34).
Post-Game Notes
Carlos Tocci drove in a run with a sac fly but went 0-for-4, snapping his hitting streak at eight and his on-base streak at 20 games.
The Sounds have hit seven home runs through the first four games of the series, with Nolan Fontana homering in consecutive games
Matt Davidson went 0-for-5 to snap his hitting streak at six games
Tim Dillard is now tied with Seth Maness for the team lead in quality starts (3)
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.