Sounds Hold Aviators to Two Hits in Shutout Win

Tim Dillard and a trio of Nashville Sounds relievers held the Las Vegas Aviators to two hits to help the Sounds to a 2-0 win in front of 8,994 fans at First Tennessee Park Wednesday night.
Dillard continued his strong 2019 campaign with 5 2/3 shutout innings. He held Las Vegas to just two hits and allowed three walks. The right-hander struck out a pair and earned his fifth win of the season.
Nashville got Dillard a run to work with in the fifth inning. Las Vegas starter Jake Buchanan was tough as well, holding the Sounds to two runs on four hits in six innings. Tyler Pill walked to start the bottom of the fifth and moved to second on a base hit by Carlos Tocci. Two batters later, Chase d’Arnaud’s sacrifice fly to center scored Pill to make it 1-0.
The Sounds were at it again in the sixth when Eli White started the frame with a booming home run to straightaway center field. White’s ninth home run of the season gave Nashville a 2-0 lead.
Dillard turned it over to Locke St. John in the sixth. Pitching at First Tennessee Park for the first time in his career, St. John retired all four batters he faced and struck out two.
Right-hander Jake Lemoine took the eighth inning and worked around a two-out walk to put up a zero. He handed it off to Josh Fields who tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season.
Nashville pitchers benefited from several stellar defensive plays throughout the night. Andy Ibanez made a diving catch in the sixth inning and Tocci made a diving catch in the ninth.
Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Esmerling Vasquez (1-0, 0.00) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Tyler Alexander (2-3, 6.24) for the Aviators. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 2-0 win, the Sounds improved to 26-39 on the season.
– First baseman Matt Davidson extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a walk in the fourth inning.
– Starter Tim Dillard threw 5 2/3 shutout innings. Nashville starters in the month of June have compiled a 4-1 record with a 2.87 ERA (47.0 IP/15 ER).
– The shutout thrown by the Sounds was the second of the season by Nashville pitchers.
