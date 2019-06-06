Sounds Fall to Reno in Slugfest

The Nashville Sounds erased a five-run deficit in Reno on Thursday night but then ran out of bullpen arms late and gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth for an 11-10 loss to the Aces at Greater Nevada Field. The Sounds got swept in the series and have lost five consecutive games.
Down 10-5 after four innings, the Sounds rallied to tie it 10-10 by the end of seven. Adam Moore drilled a two-run homer in the fifth, Matt Davidson launched a two-run shot over the scoreboard in left in the sixth, and Moore singled home Tyler Pill in the seventh to draw the Sounds even. The 10-10 stalemate stayed until the bottom of the ninth when the Sounds ran out of available relievers and had to put designated hitter Jett Bandy on the mound. He gave up a two-out run-scoring single to Juniel Querecuto to end the game.
Andy Ibanez got the Sounds going early with a solo homer in the second, and Eli White delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0. Bandy and Ibanez had RBI singles over the next two innings, and Reno scored their first 10 runs early in a three-inning span against Phillips Valdez, Zac Curtis and Pete Fairbanks.
The Sounds continue the seven-game road trip on Friday night with the opener of a four-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers. Tim Dillard (3-5, 4.79) is scheduled to start for the Sounds and oppose left-hander Justus Sheffield (2-4, 5.15). First pitch is set for 9:05 CT.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds were swept in a series for the second time this year
Andy Ibanez has a six-game hitting streak, the 4th time this year he’s a had a streak of five-plus.
Matt Davidson’s home run was his team-best 17th of the year
The five-game losing streak matches the Sounds’ longest of the season
