Sounds Fall Again, Drop Fourth Straight

The Nashville Sounds’ losing streak hit four games in a 7-5 setback to the San Antonio Missions Wednesday night at Nelson W. Wolff Stadium.
Nashville was in charge by a score of 4-2 when San Antonio plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take control. The Missions never trailed the rest of the way.
For the fifth consecutive game, the Sounds allowed at least one run in the first inning. Starter Austin Bibens-Dirks battled control issues early when he uncorked a wild pitch allowing the first run of the game and a bases-loaded walk to give the Missions a 2-0 lead after one inning.
Newly acquired Nick Solak got the Sounds on the board in the second when he clubbed a double to the wall in left-center. His first hit as a member of the Texas organization scored Matt Davidson to make it 2-1.
Bibens-Dirkx settled in and the offense kept churning. With Scott Heineman on base in the top of the third, Andy Ibanez launched a 3-2 pitch from Aaron Wilkerson well over the left field wall for a two-run homer. His 11th home run of the season gave Nashville a 3-2 lead.
Nashville manufactured a two-out rally in the fourth when Christian Lopes singled and stole second base ahead of Jose Trevino. The Sounds’ backstop delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to make it a 4-2 game.
The Missions sent nine batters to the plate in the long bottom of the fifth. Travis Shaw, Troy Stokes Jr. and Jacob Nottingham had doubles in the frame. Shaw’s double drove in a pair of runs and evened the game at 4-4, and chased Bibens-Dirkx from the game.
Reliever Jake Petricka was summoned and got two quick outs but then surrendered back-to-back doubles to Stokes Jr. and Nottingham. Both two-baggers knocked in a run and San Antonio grabbed a 6-4 lead.
It was a 7-4 game in the seventh when Eli White’s RBI single gave the Sounds life. They brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth but Taylor Williams slammed the door for his sixth save of the season.
The series finale is schedule for Thursday night in San Antonio. Left-hander Wes Benjamin (4-5, 6.56) starts for Nashville. San Antonio has not announced a starter. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 7-5 loss, the Sounds dropped to 40-56 on the season.
– Eli White went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to seven games.
– Andy Ibanez hit his 11th home run of the season tonight. He is one shy of his single-season high of 12 home runs in 2018 with Triple-A Round Rock.
– Christian Lopes and Matt Davidson extended their on-base streak to 16 games and 13 games, respectively.
