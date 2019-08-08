Sounds Edge Grizzlies in Game 2

The Nashville Sounds broke a 6-6 tie with a ninth-inning rally and defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 8-6 on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park. The Sounds had let a 6-1 lead slip away in the bottom of the eighth before recovering to win their second consecutive game in the series.
The Sounds cruised most of the night. They belted four doubles in the first inning against Scott Copeland and led 4-0 right away. Zack Granite, Andy Ibanez and Ronald Guzman had consecutive doubles to start the game, and Christian Lopes smashed a two-run double later in the frame. Then Patrick Wisdom blasted a solo homer in the third to make it 5-0. Wisdom, who also homered twice on Wednesday, has homered in four consecutive games.
Brock Burke, making his Triple-A debut, tossed five innings of one-run ball. He scattered six hits and matched his season-high with eight strikeouts, leaving in line for the win before getting a no-decision following the Fresno rally. The Grizzlies scored five runs in the eighth, four against Joe Barlow and one against David Carpenter, who suffered his first blown save of the season in 20 attempts.
With the game tied 6-6 in the ninth, Eli White delivered a two-out run-scoring single to score Ibanez, and then Guzman scored a run from third on an errant pickoff attempt to first by Dakota Bacus. Carpenter notched the win, and Phillips Valdez recorded his first save with a scoreless ninth.
The three-game series concludes Friday night at 9:05 CT. Joe Palumbo (1-0, 3.94) is scheduled to start for the Sounds against Logan Ondrusek (4-5, 7.82).
Post-Game Notes
Patrick Wisdom has hit 16 homers in his last 36 games, dating back to June 21
Andy Ibanez (8), Eli White (8) and Nick Solak (9) each moved along their hitting streaks
The Sounds are 11-12 against the Pacific Conference this season
Patrick Wisdom played his 11th consecutive game in the outfield, and Nick Solak played outfield for the first time since being acquired by Texas on July 13