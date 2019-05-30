Sounds Drop Opener to Baby Cakes

The New Orleans Baby Cakes scored a pair of late runs to help top the Nashville Sounds, 5-3, in front of 8,319 fans at First Tennessee Park Thursday night.
New Orleans broke a 2-2 tie with single tallies in the sixth and seventh innings to help win game one of the four-game series.
Delino DeShields started the game with a bang when he drilled a solo homer to leadoff the bottom of the first inning. The solo shot for DeShields to straightaway center field was his third long ball of the season.
The lead didn’t last as New Orleans picked up three hits in a two-run top of the second inning. Singles by Gabriel Guerrero, Matt Snyder and Rodrigo Vigil helped the Baby Cakes take a 2-1 lead.
Right-hander Pedro Payano made his Nashville and Triple-A debut and went four innings. He didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two runs on five hits. Payano struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.
DeShields was at it again for Nashville in the fifth inning. The center fielder started the inning with a sharp single up the middle. He quickly swiped second base and moved to third on a botched pickoff attempt. A batter later, DeShields scored on a smash to left by Andy Ibanez to make it 2-2.
Gabriel Guerrero’s RBI single off Taylor Guerreri gave New Orleans a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth. Magneuris Sierra followed in the seventh inning with another run-scoring single to make it 4-2.
Nashville’s offense didn’t do much the rest of the way aside from Carlos Tocci’s solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning.
New Orleans starter Dustin Beggs went seven innings for the Baby Cakes and picked up his fourth win of the season. He limited Nashville to two runs on six hits while recording five strikeouts.
Game two of the four-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Phillips Valdez (1-6, 5.40) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Ben Meyer (2-4, 6.75) for the Baby Cakes. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 5-3 loss, the Sounds are now 21-33 on the season.
– Pedro Payano made his Triple-A debut tonight and got a no-decision. Payano’s final line: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
– Peter Fairbanks made his Triple-A debut tonight and got a no-decision. Fairbanks’ final line: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
– DeShields, Ibanez and Tocci had multi-hit games for Nashville.
