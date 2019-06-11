Sounds Drop Finale in Tacoma

The Nashville Sounds bid at their first series sweep of the season came up short in a 3-1 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Monday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.
Nashville trailed 1-0 in the top of the eighth inning when a series of odd events helped them even the game. Four consecutive Sounds reached base without the benefit of a base hit. Andy Ibanez was hit by a pitch, Patrick Wisdom and Chase d’Arnaud drew walks to load the bases, and Tyler Pill was hit by a pitch to force in Ibanez from third to tie the game at 1-1.
Then it was Tacoma’s turn to score a run without collecting a hit. Sounds’ reliever Reed Garrett issued back-to-back walks to Tim Lopes and Ian Miller to start the bottom of the eighth inning. A deep fly ball to center moved Lopes to third, and Garrett uncorked a wild pitch to allow Lopes to score the go-ahead run.
Garrett came back to get Jose Lobaton on a fly out for the second out of the inning, but former Sound Jaycob Brugman gave the Rainiers some breathing room with a run-scoring double to make it a 3-1 game.
Matt Carasiti came in for Tacoma to pitch the ninth and worked a 1-2-3 inning to notch the save.
Nashville had countless opportunities throughout the game to put a dent in the scoreboard. Despite only six hits, the Sounds left 11 runners on base and went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position. They left seven runners on base from the sixth through eighth inning.
Pedro Payano started for the Sounds and worked 4 2/3 innings. He got a no-decision and allowed one run on three hits. He struck out five and did not issue any walks.
Dan Altavilla earned the win in relief for Tacoma and Garrett was charged with the loss, his first with the Sounds.
The Sounds enjoy a league-wide off day Tuesday before returning to First Tennessee Park to begin a seven-game homestand Wednesday night against Las Vegas. Right-hander Tim Dillard (4-5, 4.60) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Jake Buchanan (3-4, 6.25) for the Aviators. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With today’s 3-1 loss, the Sounds dropped to 25-39 on the season.
– The series win over the Rainiers was the second series win of the season for Nashville (May 16-20 vs. Round Rock).
– First baseman Matt Davidson extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a single in the sixth inning.
– Starter Pedro Payano allowed 1 run in 4 2/3 innings. Nashville starters in the month of June have compiled a 3-1 record with a 3.27 ERA (41.1 IP/15 ER).
