Sounds and Dodgers Cancelled in Oklahoma City

Thursday’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Oklahoma City was cancelled due to inclement weather at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. This was the final series of the season between both teams, with the Sounds finishing 9-6 against the Dodgers in 2019.
It’s the second consecutive year Nashville beat Oklahoma City in the season series. Last year, the Sounds beat the Dodgers 9-7. It’s the fifth season series taken by Nashville, along with Memphis, Las Vegas, Sacramento and Tacoma
The Sounds head to Des Moines, Iowa for a quick three-game series against the Cubs. In game one tomorrow, left-hander Wes Benjamin (6-6, 5.93) is the current probable for the Sounds against Cubs’ probable Adbert Alzolay (2-4, 4.92). First pitch at 7:08 p.m.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.