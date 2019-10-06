Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.
Sophie McInturff Grabs a Top 15 finish in State Middle School Cross Country Championship
File photo of members of the CCMS girl’s Cross Country team(from left) Sophie McInturuff, Greenlee Woods, Bailey Kitts with coach Jeremy Woods in the back.[Photo provided]
Sophie McInturff of the Coffee County Middle School cross country team competed on Saturday in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association state cross country meet in Clarksville. McInturff, a 7th grader at CCMS, was competing in her 1st state meet. Sophie covered the 2 mile course in a time of 13:17.37. That time was good enough to capture 14th place out of 116 runners.