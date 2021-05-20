SOFTBALL: Win Friday sends Lady Raiders to the state tournament

Over the past 2 months, the Coffee County Central High School softball team has piled up 29 wins.
The Lady Raiders need just one more.
Coffee County will travel to Soddy Daisy High School Friday, May 21 for the state sectional game where the stakes are quite simple: Win and you’re in the state tournament. Lose and your season is over.
Ironically, the Lady Raiders’ last trip to the state tournament was in 2017 when they went on the road and beat Soddy Daisy in the state sectional.
Soddy Daisy enters Friday with a 20-8 overall record. The Lady Raiders carry a 29-5-1 overall mark.
The game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go smartphone app. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Central Time (7 p.m. Eastern).
The softball team will leave CHS at approximately 2:30 with a police escort. Anyone planning to make the trip is welcome to join the caravan.