SOFTBALL: Westwood throttles Fayetteville 18-0

Westwood’s Lady Rockets put the hammer down early and never let up Tuesday afternoon, picking up a dominating 18-0 road win over Fayetteville Middle School.
The Lady Rockets scored 6 in the first, 6 in the second and 5 in the third to finish off the run-rule shortened win. In fact, all 9 batters in the Lady Rocket lineup scored at least once. Lily Norman reached base 3 times and scored twice. Meanwhile, Paisley Campbell reached four times and scored on three occasions.
Norman picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Rockets, striking out 7 of 9 possible outs and not allowing a runner to get past first base.
The win improves Westwood to 3-1 on the year. The Lady Rockets will host Community on Monday, March 18.